Tribals, landowners can change the face of Nagaland: Chief Minister T R Zeliang

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today said that the face of the state will change if tribal organisations and landowners cooperate with the government and commit not to stand in the way of development.

“Let us cooperate and commit ourselves not to stand in the way of development,” Zeliang appealed while addressing a day-long colloquium on Road Connectivity organised by the government at State Banquet Hall here.

Zeliang assured that the state government is committed to better transparency and accountability and will enact and uphold mechanisms towards that end.

“We are working for more effective development of roads and communication, better health care, improvement of educational sectors and infrastructure, enact strategic policies to address backlog salary issues under various Central programmes,” he said.

The CM proposed to form a ‘Committee on Roads’, which would work jointly with the concerned department, for implementation of better roads and connectivity at the earliest.

