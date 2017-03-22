Tribals in Chhattisgarh being subjected to injustice: Congress MP  

A Congress MP in Rajya Sabha said that the tribal groups in Chhattisgarh were being subjected to injustice. (File) A Congress MP in Rajya Sabha said that the tribal groups in Chhattisgarh were being subjected to injustice. (File)

A Congress member in the Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday that the tribals, including women, in Chhattisgarh were being subjected to injustice and excesses and alleged that the state government was failing to protect them. Chhaya Verma, MP from Chhattisgarh, said there was an incident where a man belonging to the tribal sections was killed by land mafia before he could appear as a witness in a court in a case.

She said there was another case where a class VIII student was killed as he was suspected to be an informer. She also claimed that cases like horrifying ‘Nirbhaya’ episode in Delhi in 2011, where a woman was gangraped, had been occurring with a shocking regularity.

The Congress member accused the state government of not being able to protect the tribal population. Another Congress member Vivek Tankha raised the issue of poor infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh. Citing data, Tankha said the situation in the state was comparable to some of the countries in Africa.

