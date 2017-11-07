Tribal woman’s ouster: Delhi HC quashes Meghalaya Women’s Commission notice to Delhi Golf Club

Tailin Lyngdoh. (File) Tailin Lyngdoh. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed the notice issued by Meghalaya Women Commission to Delhi Golf Club over over an incident in which a tribal woman was allegedly ousted from the dining room as her attire looked like a “maid’s uniform”, according to PTI.

While quashing the notice, the High Court said the Meghalaya State Commission had no jurisdiction in the case. The High Court had last month reserved its order on a plea challenging the summons issued to the Delhi Golf Club secretary by the Meghalaya women’s panel over the incident. The court had on July 13 stayed the order of the state commission till further directions, saying “prima facie” there was merit in the submissions of the counsel for the club.The Delhi Golf Club had challenged the commission’s order, saying the Meghalaya State Commission panel did not have jurisdiction to issue such a direction on an incident that had happened outside the state.

The Meghalaya Women’s Commission had acted upon a complaint made by Tailin Lyngdoh, a governess who had accused the club and its members of racial profiling of people, which was tantamount to racial discrimination of tribal people, a punishable offence. On June 25, staffers of the Delhi Golf Club had asked Lyngdoh to leave the dining room because her traditional Khasi attire ‘jainsem’ “looked like a maid’s uniform”. Lyngdoh, along with her employer Nivedita Borthakur Sondhi, had deposed before the commission. With pti inputs

