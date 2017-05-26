Tribal woman accused of ‘black magic’, house ransacked

A similar incident had taken place in west Burdwan on Monday, said police. A tribal women and her family were thrashed by locals of Muner Konda village. The family had allegedly been ostracised for “bringing a bad name to the village”. According to the police, locals on Monday claimed to have seen the woman doing “black magic”, soon after which they started pelting stones at her house and eventually ransacked it. Police, on receiving information, rescued the family and brought them to the police station. Kanksa police officers later took them back to their home on Wednesday, after the situation was brought under control.

“The family had been suffering for more than a month. Villagers had ostracised her, claiming she was indulging in witchcraft, and they were not even allowed to draw water from the common pond. When they approached police, we rescued them. With the help of district administration, locals were cautioned that they must not encourage such things. The situation is completely normal now,” said a police officer. “It is sad that innocent people are attacked on the basis of such superstitions,” said senior official from the district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now