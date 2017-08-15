7 out of every 10 beneficiaries have remained deprived in Tribal Welfare Scheme: CAG

The BJP government, which took over on October 31, 2014, had persisted with it. The CAG, which conducted a performance audit of the welfare scheme’s implementation between 2011 and 2016, has however detected serious lapses. (Representational Image) The BJP government, which took over on October 31, 2014, had persisted with it. The CAG, which conducted a performance audit of the welfare scheme’s implementation between 2011 and 2016, has however detected serious lapses. (Representational Image)

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has in a report slammed the “laxity” on the part of successive state governments in the implementation of a scheme aimed to create a source of income through self-employment for tribal families in Maharashtra. In 2011, the then Congress-NCP government had introduced a scheme for distribution of two milch animals (cows/buffaloes) among tribal beneficiaries.

The BJP government, which took over on October 31, 2014, had persisted with it. The CAG, which conducted a performance audit of the welfare scheme’s implementation between 2011 and 2016, has however detected serious lapses.

Its report, which has now been placed before the state legislature, has found that seven of out every ten targeted beneficiaries never derived the benefit.

“The audit observed that the demands (for funds) were not placed adequately so as to give maximum coverage to targeted beneficiaries. This led to depriving of the benefit to 72 per cent of valid applications,” says the report.

It adds, “Tribal families in (Naxal-infested) Gadchiroli and Chandrapur were kept out of the scheme’s ambit since the district authorities failed to demand funds for implementation of the scheme.”

Pointing out several other lapses, the CAG has concluded that the “scheme was not effective”. It has now asked the government to evaluate the “implementation and the monitoring of the scheme”.

Funds were placed without considering the actual number of valid applications received, it has further stated.

The report has also pointed out that those provided with the benefit faced significant delay. Contrary to the stipulated norms, it further observes, over-aged animals with reduced lactating abilities were distributed, defeating the purpose of the scheme.

Slamming the state administration for poor implementation of the scheme, the CAG report says 50 per cent of the applicants it surveyed had sold the animals within the lock-in period of three years in violation of norms.

“The beneficiaries attributed the sale of animals to non-availability of sufficient fodder, poor health of the animal, low milk yield, infertility of the animals, and difficulty in handling the animals. The government failed to recover the spent funds from such defaulting beneficiaries,” it has stated.

None of the 627 animals purchased between 2011 and 2016 were registered with the Maharashtra Animal Identification and Recording Authority as required.

The report has also slammed the government over the delay in insuring the animals.The CAG has also come down heavily on the government for poor implementation of another scheme introduced to promote the marketing of rural products and boost socio-economic development of the poor.

