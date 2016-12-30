Tribal panchayat samiti member thrashed by Maoists in Odisha

The ultras dumped him on the outskirts of the village after inflicting “grievous” injuries and disappeared into the nearby forest. (File) The ultras dumped him on the outskirts of the village after inflicting “grievous” injuries and disappeared into the nearby forest. (File)

A tribal panchayat samiti member was critically injured after being severely beaten up by Maoists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district in the wee hours today. A group of armed Maoists stormed Nilapadi village under Orkel police station limits and thrashed samiti member of Nakamamudi panchayat Mahadeb Sisa (35) after dragging him out of his house, a police officer said.

The ultras dumped him on the outskirts of the village after inflicting “grievous” injuries and disappeared into the nearby forest, police said adding that Sisa was lying in an unconscious state for a long time.

The villagers spotted Sisa and took him to the district headquarters hospital here. His condition was stated to be serious, they said.

A hand-written note found from the spot claimed that Sisa was targeted as he was working as police informer. The incident came close on the heels of the killing of two tribals after they were abducted and taken hostage by Maoists from Kudumuluguma area in the district over the last four days.