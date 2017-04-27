Tribal man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing sorcerer

A tribal man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court today for killing an alleged sorcerer two years ago. Additional District and Sessions Judge Aurobinda Guru of Rairangpur, while pronouncing the jail term for Bada Mahali, 45 for murdering Arjun Chhatar at Bhandanagada Sahi in September 2015, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

In case of the failure to pay the penalty, Mahali would have to undergo an additional jail term for two months.

The prosecution case dated back to September 13, 2015 when Mahali had invited Chhatar to his house during the night on the pretext that his son was sick and needed to be cured by the alleged sorcerer.

Chhatar did not return home that night and his wounded body was found near the tribal’s house next morning.

Chhatar’s son Purna Chandra lodged an FIR with the police and during the investigation it was found that Mahali had killed Chhatar on suspicions that he had illicit relation with his wife.

The court pronounced the verdict after examining 14 witnesses and other evidences.

