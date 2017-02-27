Tribal man marries off 11-month-old daughter to puppy to ward off evil spirits

In an incident reeking of age-old superstition, an 11-month old tribal girl in Balasore district was married to a puppy to ward off ‘evil spirits’ from her life. Tribal Biswanath Singh in Gopalpur village of Ajodhya panchayat, under Nilagiri block in Balasore district, conducted the marriage ceremony of his daughter with a puppy on Sunday. Locals said Biswanath was scared after his baby’s incisor teeth grew like that of a dog. Suspecting evil spirits, he decided to conduct the wedding between the infant and the puppy.

Biswanath’s neighbour Bidyadhar Singh acted as the father of the dog.

The puppy was dressed like as a groom and was carried to the wedding venue in a full fledged procession.

“I am marrying my daughter to a dog because the evil spell will be passed on to the dog,” Biswanath said. “When she grows up, she can marry a man later in her life.”