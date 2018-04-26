Tribal-dominated Rajasthan districts to be included under Fifth Schedule

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval by revoking a Constitution order dated February 12, 1981, and promulgating a new order. (Express photo/File) The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval by revoking a Constitution order dated February 12, 1981, and promulgating a new order. (Express photo/File)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the inclusion of tribal-dominated areas in Rajasthan under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution to extend the protective measures under it to the tribals living in these areas.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval by revoking a Constitution order dated February 12, 1981, and promulgating a new order.

“The promulgation of new order will ensure that the scheduled tribes of Rajasthan will get benefits of protective measures available under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” an official statement said.

The areas comprise three districts of Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, besides nine tehsils, one block and 46 gram panchayats, covering 227 villages, in the districts of Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi.

The move is set to benefit the Scheduled Tribes residing in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and partial areas of Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali and Sirohi districts, an official statement stated.

The areas will now be a part of the Tribal sub-plan (renamed as Tribal Sub-Scheme) within the existing schemes of central and the state governments for more focused attention in scheduled areas for speedy development.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) with an outlay of Rs 1,290 crore for two years — a move aimed to benefit one lakh farmers and bring about one lakh hectare area under plantation.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the centrally-sponsored scheme of NBM under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) for the remaining period of 14th Finance Commission (2018-19 and 2019-20), an official statement said.

“An outlay of Rs 1,290 crore (with Rs 950 crore as Centre’s share) is provisioned for implementation of the Mission during the remaining period of 14th Finance Commission,” the release said.

The Mission will focus on developing of bamboo in limited states where it has social, commercial and economical advantage. The states include, the North Eastern region, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Meanwhile, a long-term agreement for export of iron to Japan and South Korea through state-owned trading firm MMTC also got the Union Cabinet nod.

