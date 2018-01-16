Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava chased out of tribal fair in Narmada, police launch probe

Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava

Tribals booed Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava and chased him out of the venue of an annual tribal fair in Rajpipla in Narmada district on Sunday. Protesters also pelted stones at at Vasava’s official vehicle, which was damaged in the attack. The incident took place when Vasava, a three-term MLA from Mangrol in Surat district, had arrived at the venue of 25th Adivasi Sanskrutik Ekta Mahasammelan, organised by the state government.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, was also present at the venue. According to eyewitnesses, as Vasava arrived on the dais, a group of tribals in the audience began chanting slogans against the ruling BJP and the minister, alleging that he had not worked for the betterment of the community. The slogans soon turned into louder disapproval from the audience, and Ganpat Vasava decided to leave the venue. Even as he was walking out of the venue, surrounded by his security personnel and policemen, a group of protesters walked alongside booing him.

As Ganpat Vasava started to leave in his vehicle, some of the protesters began hurling stones at his convoy, damaging the windows of his official vehicle. Speaking to reporters in Surat, Ganpat Vasava said that “anti-social elements who are opposed to vikas (development)” were behind the Rajpipla attack and called it “premeditated”.

“The anti-social elements who pelted stones at my vehicle have only one aim of breaking the unity of the tribal people. They wanted the tribal event to fail and to bring a bad name to the community. This is the work of those who want to mislead innocent tribals to wrong paths. The tribal communities have been oppressed for several years. I have received big support and unconditional love from the tribal communities. Many anti-social groups do not like this fact. They do not want tribals to grow as a united front, but wish to see them remain backward forever… The state government will deliberate over this attack and take adequate legal steps soon,” Ganpat Vasava said.

Narmada police has launched a suo-moto inquiry into the incident. “The district police is probing the incident to ascertain the cause and trigger behind the attack. Once we identify those behind the attack on the minister, we will take the case forward and register an official complaint. I am waiting for the report of the Narmada police,” said Vadodara Range IG Abhay Chudasma.

Meanwhile, local BJP tribal leaders termed the incident “embarrassing” and said that it was the result of “the frustration of tribals” miffed with the state government over giving Scheduled Tribes status to some of the communities of Gir region. Ahead of the Assembly polls in December, BJP MP Mansukh Vasava had raised the issue and had even sent letters to the Centre against recognising communities such as Bharwads, Rabaris and Siddi Muslim as STs.

The BJP, which had won both the Dediapada and Nandod constituencies of Narmada district in 2012 Assembly polls, faced a washout in the tribal district. The Congress-BTP combine won both the seats, defeating the BJP sitting MLAs. Another BJP leader claimed that the incident was “orchestrated” by members of the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), led by former JDU leader Chhotu Vasava’s son Mahesh Vasava, who has been elected MLA from Dediapada in Narmada.

