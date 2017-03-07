Tribal communities oppose Assam govt’s decision to make Sanskrit compulsory in schools

A platform representing eight tribal communities in Assam has opposed the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government’s decision to make Sanskrit compulsory in state board schools till Class VIII.

Another leader who has opposed the move is ULFA anti-talks faction leader Paresh Barua. He said in a statement that Bodo language should be compulsory instead of Sanskrit. The Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the All Bodo Students’ Union have not seconded Barua’s demand.

The decision to make Sanskrit compulsory till Class VIII in state board schools was taken by the Sonowal cabinet on February 28.