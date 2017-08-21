Tribal BJP worker’s home where Shah had lunch awaits toilet

BJP president Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have lunch at Kamal Singh Uike’s home in Bhopal on Sunday. (Express Photo) BJP president Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have lunch at Kamal Singh Uike’s home in Bhopal on Sunday. (Express Photo)

BJP PRESIDENT Amit Shah had lunch at the residence of a tribal party worker in the Sevania-Gaud area of Bhopal on Sunday, the third and last day of his visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital to strengthen the party organisation.

The lunch at Kamal Singh Uike’s place included daal-bati, kadhi chawal, bhate ka bharta and halwa, dishes prepared in the glare of television cameras that continued to roll as the BJP chief had lunch with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, among other party leaders. After the leaders left, Uike admitted that his modest house in Ward No 26 of Bhopal Municipal Corporation did not have a toilet. Uike, who supports his family of seven by working as a labourer, said he had applied for a toilet six months ago but was yet to get one.

Uike’s wife Kiran and other family members admitted that the absence of a toilet did create problems. They hoped that Shah’s visit will ensure a toilet for them soon. Uike’s cousin Santosh, also a BJP worker, is the ward councillor. Ironically, Santosh’s phone has Swachh Bharat ringtone. He claimed his cousin’s family used toilets built in nearby homes. “He never faced so many television cameras. He was scared and said something that was untrue,” Santosh said but admitted Uike’s application for toilet was pending.

Additional Municipal Commissioner M P Singh, who is in-charge of Swachh Bharat campaign, told The Indian Express that a contractor had visited Uike’s house after getting his application a few months ago but reported that a toilet could not be built because the house did not have enough space. He said Uike’s family members used three toilets built by his two relatives on the premises where they live and shared two handwritten notes signed by Uike and Fool Singh, a relative, confirming this. He said the Sevania Goud area also has 10 modular toilets — five each for men and women — about half a kilometre from Uike’s house.

Bhopal was declared second cleanest city in the country in May in a survey commissioned by the Union Urban Development Ministry. The state government recently said Bhopal was among the several districts declared open-defecation free in the state. Indore was ranked the cleanest city in that survey. The Congress party said the claims made by the state government and Shah about the cleanliness campaign stand exposed. Referring to Shah’s assertion that Rs 427 crore had been sanctioned for MP to build toilets, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said the BJP chief should seek an account from the Chief Minister.

