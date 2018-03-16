Trial in rape case against Tarun Tejpal begins

Tarun Tejpal Tarun Tejpal

OVER four years after he was arrested on rape charges, former Tehelka Editor-In-Chief Tarun Tejpal on Thursday walked into a Mapusa court for the long awaited trial. Thursday was also the first day in years, where the victim and Tejpal came face-to-face inside a courtroom.

The victim, according to public prosecutor Francis Tavora, has been called as witness number one, and will be deposing for three days till March 17. According to lawyers, she is expected to be cross-examined during the same period, before the other witnesses are called, and evidence like CCTV footage and other forensics are brought to court.

The case goes back to November 2013 when Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting the victim, a former colleague, inside a lift on two occasions at a five-star hotel in Goa. Along with rape charges, he also faces charges of abusing a fiduciary position.

In the last four years, the case has also gone to the high court after Tejpal alleged that the evidence were not shared by the investigating team.

The prosecution case has 156 witnesses including the victim, though Tavora has earlier mentioned that not all will be summoned.

