Trial court says Samjhauta blast case warrants early disposal

Out of the 299 witnesses, 274 witnesses have been examined during the ongoing trial. Out of the remaining 25 witnesses, 13 are Pakistani citizens who were recently sent communication by the trial court about the summons through the Ministry of External Affairs. (Representational Image) Out of the 299 witnesses, 274 witnesses have been examined during the ongoing trial. Out of the remaining 25 witnesses, 13 are Pakistani citizens who were recently sent communication by the trial court about the summons through the Ministry of External Affairs. (Representational Image)

With only 25 witnesses left to be examined in the trial of 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case, the Special NIA Court at Panchkula has directed the prosecution to make efforts for examination of maximum number of witnesses on the dates fixed for hearing. It said the trial warrants an early disposal as the accused have been behind bars for over five years.

Out of the 299 witnesses, 274 witnesses have been examined during the ongoing trial. Out of the remaining 25 witnesses, 13 are Pakistani citizens who were recently sent communication by the trial court about the summons through the Ministry of External Affairs. Lawyers appearing in the in-camera hearing of the case told The Indian Express that two witnesses have also been given up by the NIA since April.

Among the two official witnesses, Dr Satish Kumar Gupta was given up by the NIA last week. Another witness DSP Vijender Singh was given up by the NIA last month. Many witnesses in the past have turned hostile in the trial going on since 2013.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App