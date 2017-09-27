Four trekkers stranded in Panpatia glacier in Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, an IAF chopper was used to fetch the stranded trekkers, but the chopper couldn’t reach them due to bad weather. Meena said that the trekkers had food supply, tents, and five porters with them. (Representative Image) On Wednesday, an IAF chopper was used to fetch the stranded trekkers, but the chopper couldn’t reach them due to bad weather. Meena said that the trekkers had food supply, tents, and five porters with them. (Representative Image)

Four trekkers, three from New Delhi and one from West Bengal, who were trying to trek to Kedarnath from Badrinath, have been stranded at an altitude of about 4,000 metres at Panpatia glacier, which is situated in Rudraprayag district. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Prahlad Meena said, “The trekkers have been stranded at the glacier for two days now. A team was despatched for the rescue operations today [Wednesday] morning, but we haven’t been able to contact the team yet.”

On Wednesday, an IAF chopper was used to fetch the stranded trekkers, but the chopper couldn’t reach them due to bad weather. Meena said that the trekkers had food supply, tents, and five porters with them.

The SDRF, police and the disaster management department would resume the rescue operations on Thursday morning, Meena said.

