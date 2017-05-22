Trees to be transplanted for Metro projects, but experts doubt success

With the Supreme Court allowing the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to cut trees for the construction of Metro 3, over 2,801 trees are set to be affected in the city. Besides, construction of other Metro lines will mean more loss of green cover. A large number of these trees will be transplanted in the hope of saving them, but experts and environmental activists doubt its success.

While 1,074 trees will be chopped for the underground Metro 3, another 1,727 trees will be transplanted. In addition, over 2,000 trees will be affected in Aarey Colony, where the car depot for the line will be located. Construction of Metro 2A, 2B, 4 and 7 too will mean loss of trees.

Construction of the Dahisar East to Andheri East Metro 7 will affect 449 trees — while 107 will be cut, 172 will be transplanted. The fate of the remaining 170 is yet to be decided by the Tree Authority. The Dahisar East to DN Nagar Metro 2A will require the hacking of another 133 trees and transplantation of 457.

While the figures for Metro 2B and 4 are yet to be finalised, according to the project report, 23 trees will have to be chopped for the DN Nagar-Mankhurd line and 457 trees for the Wadala to Kasarvadavali line. Apart from this, mangrove land of 175 sqm and 106 sqm will be lost to Metro 2B and 4 respectively.

However, as per Tree Authority guidelines, the MMRDA and MMRC will have to compensate every lost tree by planting three new trees. While transplanted trees have a poor track record of surviving, the plantation and transplantation this time is being managed by experts like Dr Vikas Tondwalkar, who previously worked on the a similar job during MMRDA’s Mumbai Urban Transport Project. His work was commended by the World Bank as they recorded over 80 per cent transplantation success.

The process of transplanting a tree is tricky and requires several safety measures. First, the tree’s leaves have to be trimmed to prevent the loss of water through transpiration. Then, the exposed part of the tree is wrapped in algae and moss to lock in the moisture.

The tree has to be planted in its new location on the same day and is generally done at night. Several precautions need to be taken while replanting it to ensure higher survival rate. The tree should be allowed to grow in the same direction as before and it should be watered and provided manure regularly. The trees have to be carefully monitored for at least a year before they can sustain on their own.

“Generally, it takes up to three months to know if a tree will survive after transplantation. But we have already seen most of the trees sprouting out and soon the monsoon will begin. As of now our success rate is around 95 percent,” said Dr Tondwalkar.

For Metro 7, the trees are being transplanted in Aarey Colony and their casting yards in Bandra and Wadala. Of the 128 trees already transplanted, most have survived. However, at a site in Aarey where 39 trees from Andheri were transplanted, almost all have died.

“In an attempt to retain the trees, some were left on the site. However, it would have been better to transplant them as they are as good as dead today. The contractors are not taking due care to ensure the trees survive,” said a site worker near Hub Mall in Goregaon.

According to experts, fruit-bearing trees and palm trees do not generally survive transplantation. Yet several palm trees have been transplanted in Aarey and the casting yards.

“The Tree Authority should conduct research on what trees can actually be transplanted before allowing it,” said an environment expert.

Similarly, trees transplanted for the construction of Metro 2A in Aarey have also died due to lack of regular care. “The trees were not watered for close to a month after they were transplanted. Even now we see someone watering it only once every two to three days. In the summer it is quite inadequate,” said Siddhesh, a resident of the area.

For the trees to be affected by Metro 3, the MMRC has hired an arborist from Singapore to ensure successful transplantation. While they began chopping on Saturday, the trees will soon be transplanted in Aarey or Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“MMRC is undertaking compensatory plantation of 3,222 trees and, since it is an underground line, after project completion 2,801 trees will be planted back at the same sites. Separately, MMRC is in discussion with the director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park to explore the possibility of compensatory and additional plantation on degraded areas of SGNP. Additionally, MMRC officials have distributed 24,820 saplings to citizens under Project Neighbourhood,” said a spokesperson from MMRC.

Rohit Joshi, an environmentalist, continues to be skeptical of the process. “Transplantation has been largely unsuccessful in the country and there’s a meagre 1 percent chance of tree survival. We do not have the technology in the country to do it in the right manner. The officials manipulate the figures for funding agencies. These trees will not survive too long.”

