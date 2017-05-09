Darjeeling: Tree uprooted on truck, one killed

One person was killed when an uprooted tree fell on the truck he was driving near Melli checkpost in Darjeeling district during a storm today, police said.

The man, in his mid-20s, was taking the loaded truck towards Sikkim early in the morning when a large tree was uprooted due to the storm and fell on the driver’s cabin killing him near the checkpost under Kalimpong subdivision.

There was no one else in the truck, police said.

National Highway 10, on which the accident occurred was blocked for several hours before traffic movement was allowed.

