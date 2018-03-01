Tree felling: National Green Tribunal cancels non-bailable warrants against Indian Forest Service officer

The National Green Tribunal has cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against an Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer for not appearing before it in a case related to felling of trees in the Kandi belt of the semi-hilly region of Punjab. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim noted the submission of the officer who said that he could not appear before the tribunal due to the ill health of his father.

“For the reasons stated in the applications that his father has reached an advanced stage and is suffering from cancer and that he had to take him for medical check-up on February 26-27 , 2018, thus, he could not appear before this tribunal. Also he has submitted a letter on February 23, 2018 requesting the Principal Chief Conservator Forest for granting Casual Leave, we are inclined to consider his request. “Under these circumstances we do not want to make any observation against him as ill-health of his father is pleaded. We allow his request and recall non-bailable warrant issued against him,” the bench said.

The tribunal said it would consider the issue of Sharma’s conduct on the next date of hearing of the case. The green panel had issued the warrant against the IFoS officer after it found that he had indulged in a “conduct of defiance” against the tribunal’s November 24 last year order. The NGT was hearing a plea seeking action against the officer who, as the chief conservator (hills), had in January issued orders to some landowners in the Kandi belt allowing them to cut trees in the area despite a blanket ban on tree felling there.

In its order, the bench said “It was prima facie found that the officer had indulged in conduct of defiance against the orders of the Tribunal dated November 24, 2017. “The State counsel submits that the officer has been transferred from the post he held earlier due to similar conduct and government had issued him letter of warning.

“Taking note of the above facts we order non-bailable warrants against Harsh Kumar Sharma, Chief Conservator of Forests (IT) presently posted at in the sum of Rs 25,000 to the satisfaction of the arresting Officer.. The non-bailable warrant shall be executed by the SHO of the concerned area for his production before the tribunal.” This was the second time that Sharma has issued a letter permitting felling of trees. In November last year, he had appeared before the tribunal and tendered unconditional and unqualified apology for allowing felling of trees and said that the letter for permission was issued under some misconception.

The tribunal had in May 2016 taken strong note of indiscriminate cutting of trees for various road-widening projects in Punjab and restrained public authorities from felling trees in the entire state without its “specific permission”. The order had come during the hearing of petitions filed by Chandigarh-based Peacock Environment and Wild Life Protection Society and one Dr Amandeep Aggarwal who alleged that there was reckless cutting of trees in Nawanshahr and Jalandhar districts for various road widening projects and canal banks.

