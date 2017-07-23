Tree falls on former TV anchor, kills her in Mumbai

Former news anchor Kanchan Nath (58) succumbed to head injury on Saturday after a coconut tree fell on her while she was taking a morning walk in front of Chandrodaya Society in Chembur on Thursday. She was put on ventilator support at Sushrut Hospital on Thursday.

Local corporator Asha Marathe of Chandrodaya Society intends to seek action against officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who failed to act on a complaint from residents in February this year. “They said… the tree will stand for another 10 years. However, if you look at the tree now it is hollow from within and it was clear that it would fall,” she said.

