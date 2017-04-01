Treasury transactions in Kerala to go online    

Entire treasury transactions in Kerala would go online in few months with the completion of online link between local bodies and Treasuries. Linking the online connection between local bodies and treasuries would be completed within few months following which all treasury transactions would go online, an official release said in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Last fiscal year was the first after introduction of core banking integrated financial system in treasuries in the state, it said.

Except local bodies, most of the government institutions had conducted their transactions online during the last year. Kerala’s plan expenditure for the year 2016-17 would cross over 75 per cent and in local self-government, it would be over 84 per cent as per preliminary estimates. According to the release, the state plan outlay including Centre’s share is Rs.25034 crore and Rs.18,993 crore has been spend as on March 31.

The amount spend on last two days–March 30 and 31–of fiscal year was Rs.2,426 crore, the release said. It said Rs.4630 crore was spend by civic bodies out of its total outlay of Rs.5,500 crore. A total of 1,23,656 bills were transacted in treasuries in the last two days of the fiscal year.

