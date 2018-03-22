‘Cruel joke on victims’, says Owaisi on UP riots cases withdrawal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak’s comment that the state government may withdraw “politically motivated” riot cases, was “travesty” of justice and a “cruel joke” on victims of the violent incidents.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the minister’s comment shows that the BJP indulges in “appeasement” of Hindus and the Yogi Adityanath government does not believe in the rule of law. He also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of “rewarding” those who are facing prosecution for heinous crimes.

“It is a travesty of justice. It is a cruel joke that is being played on all those who were murdered, raped, and 50,000 people were made homeless and refugees in their own country. This clearly shows the BJP indulges in appeasement of Hindutva,” Owaisi told new channel outside Parliament.

The AIMIM chief also accused the Adityanath government of abdicating its constitutional duty, which warranted it to ensure that anyone charged for any offence is gets convicted.

Earlier in the day, Pathak said the state government may withdraw riot cases if they are “politically motivated” as he replied to a specific question by a mediaperson on the cases related to Muzaffarnagar and other riots in the state.

“Riot cases are also registered under the IPC. If these are politically motivated, we will surely consider their withdrawal,” the minister said.

Pathak, however, made it clear that only those cases were being withdrawn which smacked of political vendetta.

