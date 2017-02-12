Snow Trekking boosts tourism in Himachal Pradesh

The snow trails in Himachal Pradesh are attracting the attention of tourists seeking to travel to some exotic place and witness the phenomenon of snow. (Representational Image) The snow trails in Himachal Pradesh are attracting the attention of tourists seeking to travel to some exotic place and witness the phenomenon of snow. (Representational Image)

The snow trails in Himachal Pradesh are attracting the attention of tourists seeking to travel to some exotic place and witness the phenomenon of snow. Snow Trekking, hence, is gradually becoming a popular adventure sport in the region of the state prompting tourists to take up trekking on these destinations.

The destinations, including the Narkanda, Kufri, Manali and Mandi and the other interior villages are covered with snow. Every now and then, demands have been raised to promote these kinds of trails during the snow season so that they can enjoy the trekking during fresh snowfall.

Kamaljeet Singh, one of the tourists from Delhi, said, “One needs to be prepared before planning to trek. The accessories are important as you need to carry proper warm clothes and shoes which do not slip. I have witnessed snow for first time in my life and this is the best destination for first timers to walk on snow. You need to be little cautious while walking on snow.”

Sneha Gupta, one of the tourists from Gurgaon, visiting Gallu hills near Kufri said, “This is for first time I am walking on snow. It is wonderful.”

“I came to Kufri earlier also but didn’t see snow. This is for the first time I am waking on snow. The roads and treks are slippery. We need to be careful. But, it is thrilling,” said Rajeev Sharma, another tourist from Gurgaon.

The experts and snow trekking and skiing trainers believe that Snow Trekking has been getting popular among tourists for the last four to five years now and hence, need to be promoted.

“The visitors coming here are untrained. It is always advisable that you should not go alone on trek and should not trek over an altitude of 10,000 feet above sea level. The preparations should be done with shoes, gloves and warm clothes. I would say it should be prompted as it is popular in Japan,” said Jhampa Negi, a skiing trainer in Narkanda.