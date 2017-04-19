Travel fraud: CBI case against visa agents, unnamed MEA officials

Certain officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) colluded with a few visa agents to grant “official” passports to some people who posed as Arunachal Pradesh government officials to travel to the US, a CBI FIR registered on Tuesday has alleged.

The agency is probing a nexus between MEA officials and visa agents who allegedly arranged for the passports.

The conspiracy was hatched to get passports for 12 people on the basis of forged documents, the FIR said.

“Official” passports, with a white cover, are issued to government officials if they are travelling on assignments.

The agency filed the FIR against agents Raja Kipa, Thupten, Kalden Kunseng and Lucky and unnamed officials of the MEA. In its FIR, the CBI levelled the charges of criminal misconduct by public servants, criminal conspiracy, trafficking, cheating, forgery and fraudulently obtaining official passport among others.

