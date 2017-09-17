Trash to be cleared from high-altitude areas, glaciers: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: PTI Photo) Nirmala Sitharaman (Source: PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said her ministry will run a campaign to remove trash from high altitude areas and glaciers. Taking part in ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign organised at Delhi Cantonment area here, she said, “(If) we can send Mangalyaan to Mars and provide services to the world through our IT sector than why can not we keep our environs clean.”

The Swachhata Sewa Abhiyan by the cantonment board started on September 15 and will conclude on October 2. The Defence Ministry will run a campaign to remove trash from high-altitude areas, mountains and glaciers left by tourists and others there, she said.

Lauding cantonment boards for their cleanliness initiatives, the Union minister laid emphasis on waste segregation and use of biodegradable waste in power generation and manure. Long term planning for keeping the Cantonment Board areas clean beyond 2019 will also be taken up by the ministry, she said.

On the occasion, a cleanliness oath was administered to the school children and Cantonment Board staff. The minister visited a market in the Cantt area and interacted with locals and inspected civic facilities. She also attended a programme by school students on cleanliness. Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, General Officer Commanding of Delhi Area Lt General M M Narwani, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

