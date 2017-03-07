Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays Bharuch bus port foundation

While laying the foundation stone of Bharuch bus-port on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said only the people of this city, who underwent a lot of trouble, will understand the importance of the bridge. (Source: PTI) While laying the foundation stone of Bharuch bus-port on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said only the people of this city, who underwent a lot of trouble, will understand the importance of the bridge. (Source: PTI)

While laying the foundation stone of Bharuch bus-port on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said only the people of this city, who underwent a lot of trouble, will understand the importance of the bridge. “The world will not understand what it means to build a bridge at Bharuch. The people of Bharuch, who have undergone so much pain, only they will understand its importance,” he said, while speaking at the foundation ceremony at Bharuch.

Emphasising that India’s economy is getting new power on the soil of Bharuch, Prime Minister Modi said, “If the vision is clear, intentions right and ideas perfect, then nothing can hinder success.”

With Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects being announced, one with a highway network of Gujarat to Mizoram and the other a string of ports to be built in the Indian Ocean to protect maritime interests respectively, the Prime Minister said, “the Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects will give a strong boost to port-led development.”

“Be it the road sector or railways, work is happening at a much quicker pace since the time we assumed office,” he further said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, these projects will benefit the people of the state immensely.

“Will dedicate to the nation a Four-Lane Extradosed Bridge over the Narmada at Bharuch on NH-8 and Petrochemicals Complex of OPAL at Dahej. I will visit the plant of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL) at Dahej & also interact with industry leaders,” he tweeted.