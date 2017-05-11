Transgender purchases nomination form for Rajya Sabha election

A member of the transgender community on Thursday purchased the nomination form for the Rajya Sabha election from the Odisha Assembly secretariat to contest the polls to the upper house of parliament.

Meghna Sahoo, a woman belonging to the transgender community incidentally become the first person to purchase nomination form required for the Rajya Sabha election.

Accompanied by her fellow community persons, Meghna (30) went on a procession to purchase nomination papers. Meghna who is an MBA by qualification said: “I will seek support of all parties including the ruling BJD. Today I met some leaders of BJP and Congress. Tomorrow I will try to meet Chief Minister.”

Meghna said she wanted to be the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll to raise the transgender issues in the parliament.

One Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha is lying vacant after Bishnu Charan Das resigned from the upper house in March.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had announced that former minister P K Deb would be the BJD candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Keeping in view the BJD’s strength in the assembly, Deb’s election appear almost certain. The BJD has 117 MLAs in the House of 147 members.

While opposition Congress has 16 MLAs, the number of BJP law-makers is just 10.

