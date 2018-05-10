Love beyond restrictions: Ishan and Surya become first transsexual couple of Kerala

Both Ishan and Surya had undergone sex change surgeries some years ago and had announced in April that they would get married on May 10, with the blessings and support of family members and friends. (ANI Twitter) Both Ishan and Surya had undergone sex change surgeries some years ago and had announced in April that they would get married on May 10, with the blessings and support of family members and friends. (ANI Twitter)

Breaking all stereotypes in the society, Ishan and Surya on Thursday became the first transsexual couple to tie the knot in Kerala. Both Ishan and Surya had undergone sex change surgeries some years ago and had announced in April that they would get married on May 10, with the blessings and support of family members and friends.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Vattiyurkkavu here, Surya underwent the sex change surgery and became a woman in the year 2014. The 31-year-old transwoman had earlier said she had been living separately from her family for some years as her parents and siblings could not accept her choice of gender.

On the other hand, Ishan is a 33-year-old member of a conventional Muslim family at Vallakkadavu. He met Surya while working in an NGO engaged in the welfare of transgenders. “I proposed Surya and conveyed my wish to marry her. I was particular that it should be a legal marriage and we want to live a normal life like any other couple,” he had said. Both Surya and Ishan are members of the government’s Transgender’s Justice Board.

According to unofficial figures, there are over 35,000 transgenders in Kerala, which unveiled the country’s first transgender policy in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)

