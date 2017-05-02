Transform Maharashtra: State aims for toilets every 500 metres

Actor Akshay Kumar with CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Transform Maharashtra conclave to mark Maharashtra Day, in Mumbai on Monday. Nirmal Harindran Actor Akshay Kumar with CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Transform Maharashtra conclave to mark Maharashtra Day, in Mumbai on Monday. Nirmal Harindran

Maharashtra government will construct toilets at regular intervals, every 500 metres, to tackle the inconvenience caused to people, especially women, due to lack of toilets, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. The state government is aiming to make Maharashtra open defecation free (ODF) by 2018-19 under the Swachh Maharashtra Mission.

The CM was at the Transform Maharashtra event held in Mumbai, where Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recommended converting old ISD/STD phone booths into mobile toilets across cities and rural areas of Maharashtra. Akshay said, “My next film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is based on the subject. There is one dialogue, I can share, ‘Agar Biwi paas chahiye, to ghar mein sandas chahiye.’ Translated, it means, “If you want your wife, then ensure there is a toilet in the house.”

Sharing his own experience based on interaction with women deprived of basic facilities, Akshay said, “The problem is mindset. There are sections which still feel comfortable going to fields and open spaces rather than toilets. But what they overlook is the inconvenience it causes to the women because of lack of toilets at home or in the vicinity.”

“Before the advent of mobile phones, we had ISD/STB booths at regular intervals. I was wondering can these be converted into mobile toilets,” he said.

Lauding his idea, Fadnavis said, “The government is committed to providing toilets at regular intervals and also covering every household in a time-bound manner. Across the city and villages, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 is being provided for building toilets. Under the affordable housing schemes, toilet is compulsory.”

Interacting with Fadnavis and Akshay, students raised several questions, from fitness to the contribution of Bollywood in social sector. When Fadnavis was asked what he liked the most about Akshay, he said, “I like his humility and simplicity. To me that is also the measure of a successful person.” Fadnavis, who has seen some of his films including OMG, said, “Yes, it has a powerful message. Often I have seen how ‘thekedar’ (exploiters) in the name of religious rituals exploit people.”

Speaking about Bollywood’s contribution to society, Akshay said, “Through films, we have often conveyed strong messages. In OMG, a question was raised if milk poured on shiva in temple could be used for feeding the poor. Similarly, I used to visit Vaishno Devi every six months, spending almost Rs 2 to 3 lakh on a trip. It occurred to me why not donate that amount to help the needy.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now