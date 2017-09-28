Transfer racket: Intelligence Bureau officer denied bail

Meena and Tiwari were earlier denied bail by the court saying their case was not fit for the relief. Meena and Tiwari were earlier denied bail by the court saying their case was not fit for the relief.

A special court has denied bail to an Intelligence Bureau officer, arrested in a case of bribery for bagging choice postings, saying he may tamper with the investigation. Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal denied the relief to IB’s Assistant Director Kameshwar and said his case was not fit for the grant of bail.

In his application, Kameshwar had claimed that he was not required for further probe and no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any further. Kameshwar is currently in the judicial custody along with three other accused, Delhi Police Inspector Banay Singh Meena and alleged middlemen Arun Tiwari and Rajan Kumar. Meena and Tiwari were earlier denied bail by the court saying their case was not fit for the relief.

The case was registered on August 9 by the CBI against them for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal gratification and commission of offence of abetment by public servant.

“During the course of investigation, the CBI had intercepted the accused persons and recovered the alleged gratification amount of Rs 10 lakh (approx) from the private persons,” the agency had claimed, saying it had carried out searches at several premises of the accused in Delhi.

“During the search at the premises of Kumar here, (total) cash amounting to Rs 1.6 crore (approx), certain rubber stamps of various ministries/departments of Government of India and forged letter-heads of various senior government officers and incriminating documents were recovered,” it had claimed.

