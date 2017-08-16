Transfer racket: CBI custody of Intelligence Bureau officer, Delhi Police inspector extended

The case was registered on August 9 against the four for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal gratification and commission of offence of abatement by public servant. (File Photo) The case was registered on August 9 against the four for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal gratification and commission of offence of abatement by public servant. (File Photo)

A special court today extended the CBI custody of an assistant director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a Delhi Police inspector and two others by three days in a case of bribery for bagging choice postings. Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz IB Assistant Director Kameshwar and Delhi Police inspector Banay Singh Meena further after the central probe agency said that their custodial interrogation was required to probe the larger conspiracy and unearth the entire racket.

The court also extended the CBI custody of two alleged middlemen Rajan Kumar and Arun Tiwari after the CBI said that all the four accused were required to be confronted with each other in the case. While Kameshwar and Meena were arrested on August 11, the two middlemen were nabbed on August 9. The case was registered on August 9 against the four for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal gratification and commission of offence of abatement by public servant.

“During course of investigation, the CBI had intercepted the accused persons and recovered the alleged gratification amount of Rs 10 Lakh (approx) from the private persons,” the agency has said. It had said it had carried out searches at various premises of the accused in Delhi. “During the search at the premises of Kumar here, cash amounting to Rs 1.6 crore (approx), certain rubber stamps of various ministries/departments of Government of India, forged letter head of various senior government officers and incriminating documents were recovered,” it had said.

