Transfer of polytechnics hits HRD roadblock

Minister of State information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar during Idea Exchange with the Loksatta Team in Mumbai. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. 06.10.2014. Minister of State information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar during Idea Exchange with the Loksatta Team in Mumbai. Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar. 06.10.2014.

The transfer of schemes related to the funding of polytechnics has hit a roadblock with the HRD Ministry refusing to give up official posts sought by the Ministry of Skill Development (MSD) to handle additional work.

As first reported by The Indian Express on April 2, the HRD Ministry has been asked by the Cabinet Secretary to transfer four schemes — ‘Setting Up of New Polytechnics In Unserved & Underserved Districts’; ‘Scheme of Community Development Through Polytechnics’; ‘Construction of Women’s Hostels In Polytechnics’ and ‘Upgradation of Polytechnics’ — to the MSD headed by Rajiv Pratap Rudy. While polytechnics are set up by the state governments, the Centre has been assisting them financially through the above schemes covered under the ‘Sub-mission on Polytechnics’ started under the 11th Five Year Plan. The move has been justified on the grounds that polytechnics will be best served under a ministry that deals directly with the subject.

Both the HRD Ministry and the MSD have already held meetings on how to implement the decision. The MSD has reportedly sought transfer of three posts from the HRD Ministry, but the latter has not agreed forcing the MSD to approach the Cabinet Secretary for a solution.

“Given the volume of work, we assumed that two section officers and one under secretary at least must be dealing with polytechnics (in the HRD Ministry)… But the HRD is not in favour,” said an official with MSD, who did not wish to be identified.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App