Tral attack live updates: 2 civilians killed in grenade attack; minister escapes unhurt

The locals said the grenade was hurled at a police party stationed near the bus stand. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Senior police officers rushed towards the spot.

Written by Mir Ehsan | Srinagar | Updated: September 21, 2017 12:42 pm
Senior police officers rushed towards the spot.
Two civilians were killed and more than 20 injured, including policemen, when an unidentified person hurled a grenade towards a police party in Tral of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The locals said the grenade was hurled at a police party stationed near the bus stand. The injured were rushed to the hospital. Senior police officers rushed towards the spot. Roads and Building Minister Nayeem Akthar was in Tral at the time of the attack.

More details awaited.

