Tral encounter: Two militants killed in gunbattle in Satora area

Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Tral (J&K), operation underway. (ANI) Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Tral (J&K), operation underway. (ANI)

Two militants are reported to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no official confirmation on the same. Four-five militants could be hiding in the area, reports say. The encounter began late at night in an area a few kilometres from the Tral town.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to meet with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi today. The meeting has come just five days after at least seven pilgrims were killed by militants in Amarnath terror attack.

More details are awaited.

