Tral encounter: Called him for money, he said he was injured, says cop’s wife

Nasreena Manzoor called up her police constable husband Manzoor Ahmad Naik on Sunday morning to ask for money that she needed to run the home. But before she could ask for it, her husband told her he was “injured”.

Recounting the phone call, a tearful Nasreena, who is in her thirties, said: “I had no money at home and called him to ask for money. He told me ‘I have been injured’. He told me to wake up our son so he could speak to him. He told me he had a slight injury and he was going to sleep.”

The last time Naik was at home was two months ago. The couple have a four-year-old son.

“Why has this happened to me?” Nasreena said. “What will I tell my son now? What will I tell him where his father is?”

A resident of Dachina village at Salamabad, Uri — near the Line of Control — Naik was killed on Sunday in an encounter in Tral.

He was part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group that launched an operation against militants in which a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Muzaffar Wani was killed.

Naik was the only earning hand in a family of 15, which includes his 75-year-old father, a widowed sister, wife and son.

“He has fulfilled his duty,” Naik’s uncle Abdul Rehman Naik, a teacher, said. “We are proud of his martyrdom but request the government and the department to take care of his family.”