Tral: Attack on cavalcade a cowardly act, says J-K minister Naeem Akhtar

Two civilians including a 17-year-old girl were killed and 34 others injured when militants hurled a grenade at Akhtar's cavalcade in Tral.

September 21, 2017
After his narrow escape in the militant attack in Tral on Thursday, an emotional Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar said those behind the strike were friends of neither Kashmir nor Islam.

Two civilians including a 17-year-old girl were killed and 34 others injured when militants hurled a grenade at Akhtar’s cavalcade in Tral on Thursday. “Innocent Kashmiri blood has been shed. They (militants) have chosen the eve of Islamic New Year to carry out this cowardly attack. Those who carried out the attack are friends of neither Kashmir nor of Islam,” Akhtar told PTI after the attack.

The public works minister broke down while talking about the deadly explosion. “Two people have lost their lives. I will not forget it my entire life.” Akhtar also said that the security forces exercised restraint while dealing with the aftermath of the explosion. “The security forces respond to situations keeping in mind that lives of many people are at stake. I do not think anyone died of a bullet injury today,” he added

