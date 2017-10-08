TRAI’s ‘broadband cable duct’ proposal will increase internet penetration exponentially: KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. (File) Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao. (File)

Welcoming the TRAI’s suggestion that mandates every building plan to have a broadband cable duct, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday requested Union minister Manoj Sinha to make this a law to ensure that last meter connectivity issues for broadband networks are resolved.

In a letter addressed to Sinha, the MoS for Communications, Rao said, “We are of the understanding that the recently held Telecom Commission meeting has cleared the TRAI’s recommendation that mandates every building plan to have a broadband cable duct, and that a completion certificate (CC) to the building should only be given if it has incorporated such duct in the building. “We strongly support this recommendation and request you to ratify this to make it law of the land so that the last meter connectivity issues are resolved,” Rao said.

Rao, popularly called as KTR, also requested Sinha’s intervention in directing the Ministry of Urban Development to give similar directive to all state governments to implement and make broadband as a utility, and make it as a part of conduct to give clearance /completion certificate to only those buildings having duct for broadband in place. “We expect that this categorisation of broadband service as a utility and mandating duct laying in building will pave the way for an unprecedented and exponential increase in broadband penetration in our country,” Rao added.

He also said the state has created the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited to build a broadband network reaching every home, government office and institution.

“To do this, we are riding along Mission Bhagiratha programme of our state which connects homes with tap water connection,” he stated.

Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) is envisioned to establish a state-of-the-art network infrastructure to facilitate the realisation of ‘Digital Telangana’ objective by piggybacking on Mission Bhagiratha, an ambitious drinking water project.

