Trains unavailable, government job aspirants vandalise New Jalpaiguri station

A tire burning in New Jalpaiguri railway station, following the violence on Sunday.

Thousands of examinees who appeared for Group-D government staff selection exams in the state on Saturday, blocked railway tracks and ransacked New Jalpaiguri station on Sunday over non-availability of trains.

The agitation was allegedly triggered by railway officials’ failure to arrange a special train for them to return to their state. According to railway officials, over one lakh examinees from Bihar had arrived in north Bengal for the Group-D test. After the exam, they had come to New Jalpaiguri station to catch a return train. However, no such train was available on Saturday.

Candidates had then demanded that officials make arrangements for them to stay at the station till a special train was arranged.

After officials failed to do so, angry examinees on Sunday ransacked the station, including the station master’s office, burnt tyres on the tracks and damaged an engine and two coaches of a train. They also tried to set fire to the station, but were chased way by RPF, who used batons on them. Several superfast and long distance trains, including the Awadh-Assam express and Sealdah-Kamakhya express, were held up due to the agitation.

The agitation was lifted after officials arranged a train for the examinees to return to their state. Meanwhile, a similar agitation was reported in Malda. Examinees had alleged RPF personnel had prevented them from boarding Brahmaputra Mail.

Several examinees ransacked two AC coaches of the train to mark their protest. RPF personnel used batons to disperse them from the station. Later, the situation was brought under control.

