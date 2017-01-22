Hirakhand Express Derailment: Trains, buses to help stranded passengers reach destinations

To help the stranded passengers of the Hirakhand express which jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district reach their destinations, the railways pressed into service trains and buses.(Source: PTI Photo) To help the stranded passengers of the Hirakhand express which jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district reach their destinations, the railways pressed into service trains and buses.(Source: PTI Photo)

To help the stranded passengers of the Hirakhand express which jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district reach their destinations, the railways pressed into service trains and buses. The stranded passengeres were facilitated towards their respective destinations in train from Kuneru to Bhubaneswar through Rayagada – Sambalpur. 13 buses were also pressed into service for short distance destinations like Berhampur, Bhawanipatna, according to railways.

Railways also arranged for snacks, water, tea for the stranded passengers. The accident has affected the railway traffic on Rayagada – Vizianagaram section and Railways had to divert, short-terminate and cancel certain trains passing through this route.

Several Helpline numbers are also being provided at the important stations along the route of the train to help the families of affected passengers. At least 36 people were killed and over 60 injured as the engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district late last night with the railways suspecting sabotage behind the derailment, the third in as many months.

“Injured were admitted to hospitals. Some with simple injuries were discharged after the first aid. Medical relief train was rushed to the site. NDRF unit has also rushed to the site,” said the official. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu rushed to the accident site along with Chairman Railway Board AK Mital to monitor the situation at the ground zero. Earlier, Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Ravinder Gupta, Member (Engineering) Aditya Kumar Mittal rushed to the site.