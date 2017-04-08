Training aircraft skids off runway at Trivandrum airport, pilot safe

A training aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at the Trivandrum International Airport and ran into a pile of sand on Saturday, IE Malayalam reported. The aircraft, involved in the accident, belonged to the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology and the student, who was piloting the flight, escaped with no injuries. The aircraft was a Cessna Citation V, a small-to-medium sized jet.

Initial reports say the landing was marred by strong winds and may have led to the aircraft skidding on the runway. Fire force personnel along with those from the Academy pulled the aircraft to the maintenance hangar for repair work.

Officials from the DGCA in Chennai came down to the airport after the incident was reported and inspected the aircraft.

