Training aircraft crashes in Vainganga river near Deori village of Maharashtra, 2 dead

A TRAINING aircraft from National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) crashed in Vainganga river near Deori village of Maharashtra’s Gondia district Wednesday, killing two persons on board.

The two were identified as trainer Ranjan Gupta, 45, and trainee Himani Kalyan, 23. Gupta hailed from Guwahati, but had been staying in Gondia with his wife, while Himani belonged to New Delhi. Her parents reached Gondia later in the evening.

Preliminary reports said the plane lost altitude and suddenly crashed into a cable-car ropeway connecting Deori to Dhimartola in Madhya Pradesh, located across the Vainganga river.

“The mishap occurred around 9.45 am,” said S Raja Reddy, Director of Airport Authority of India (AAI) at Gondia’s Birsi airport where NFTI is located. “The twin-engine plane, DA42, had taken off around 9.25 am from Birsi and crashed in Vainganga river barely 35 km away from Gondia,” he added. NFTI is a private limited company and runs the institute in a joint venture with the AAI.

Asked about probable reasons for the crash, Reddy said, “We are not sure yet. There was no report to the ATC from the crew.”

He added, “Gupta was a very skilled pilot and had flown military aircraft like MiG when he was working with Indian Air Force.”

Asked why he could not have sent a distress call to the ATC, Reddy said, “That’s a matter of investigation. A team of experts from Directorate General of Civil Aviation will come from Delhi tomorrow (Thursday) to probe.”

The plane was a four-seater used by NFTI to train its students during an 18-month course.

According to Reddy, “NFTI is currently the number one flying institute in the country and has over 150 students and more than 10 instructors.”

In Delhi, sources said a panel of aircraft accident investigation bureau will probe the crash and look into adherence to rules pertaining to operation of flying schools.

