Trainee SI kills self; says ‘sorry’ to family, friends in note

A Delhi Police trainee sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide on the railway tracks between Ashram and Okhla in the wee hours on Tuesday, leaving behind a purported suicide note blaming “only myself” for the act. A senior police officer said that since Thippeswamy’s head was cut off from the body it’s suspected he killed himself by lying on the railway tracks.

His body was found around 1.30 AM on the Ashram to Okhala track. A suicide note has also been found, said the officer. In the suicide note, the policeman, who was from Karnataka’s Davanagere, wrote he was depressed and nobody is to be blamed for his suicide.

“I am very sorry my dear family and friends. I was suffering from depression since very long time. I am unable to cope up with that. So I am taking my own life. Please forgive me for the pain I am causing you people by selfish Act.

“Thank you all for being part of my life. I am so much in pain and I have to go. Once again sorry. Please do not trouble anyone for my death. I am the sole reason for this selfish act,” he wrote in the note that was found by police.

Under administrative process, he had taken a day’s outdoor leave from Police Training College, said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson and joint commissioner of police(Southwest), adding he didn’t return the same day and hence was marked absent. The trainee sub-inspector is from Davanagere, Karnataka. He was undergoing training in Police Training College.

The sub-inspector’s family has however alleged that he was bullied by senior officers since he didn’t understand the language here, a charge denied by police. “The charges of him being harassed are baseless. His suicide note gives a clear picture. It is not yet known why he was in depression but it’s being verified,” said Pathak.

His family arrived at AIIMS this evening where his post-mortem was conducted.