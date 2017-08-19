Train services to Northeast unlikely to be restored before August 28

Nagaon: People walking on the flooded railway tracks at Jokhalabandha in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI8_14_2017_000110B) Nagaon: People walking on the flooded railway tracks at Jokhalabandha in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI8_14_2017_000110B)

With train services to the northeast affected by floods unlikely to be restored before August 28, the Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken steps for passengers travelling to and from the NE region as well as for movement of goods. “NF Railway has borne the brunt of flood fury and many locations in its network still remain breached in Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria districts of Bihar. However, restoration work is going on on war footing in all locations,” N-F Railway CPRO P J Sharma said in a press release in Guwahati on Saturday.

“As per engineering estimate full connectivity cannot be restored before August 28. However, to alleviate the problems of passengers wanting to leave from northeast or come in, and for the movement of goods, the following steps have been taken with immediate effect,” Sharma said. A direct train service has been started between Dalkhola and Dibrugarh which is in addition to the presently running daily special trains between Dalkhola-Guwahati and Guwahati-Dibrugarh, the CPRO said.

Raiganj (on Barsoi-Radhikapur section) which got connected to Katihar and Malda after restoration of bridge no 3 today, will now have daily service available to Malda Town and Katihar. Direct train service from Katihar to Raiganj will begin by extending running of Seemanchal Express from Katihar with effect from today, the release said.

As the track between Dalkhola and Raiganj continues to remain breached (till bridge no 133 is restored) passengers can avail bus service between these two stations which are located at close vicinity of four lane National Highway. “Thus effectively, passengers from northeast will be able to travel in or out of NE region and North Bengal by availing bus connectivity between Dalkhola and Raiganj. Train connectivity is available at both these stations for further journey to desired destinations,” Sharma said.

Stating that Kishanganj station has been made available for loading of goods/essential commodities, he said merchants can now place indents for placement of rakes at Kishanganj to carry goods to all parts of North Bengal, Assam and rest of northeast. “In the meanwhile it is expected that if the situation does not deteriorate further, connectivity will be restored by August 28,” he informed.

