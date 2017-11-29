Train services on Howrah-Barddhaman section hit by protests

File photo File photo

Train services on Howrah–Barddhaman main line section were disrupted for two hours during morning peak hours from 10 am today as a section of passengers obstructed railway track at Memari and Devipur stations, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

While at Memari passengers obstructed train movement from 10.00 am to 11.00 am demanding stoppage of 13187 Up Sealdah–Rampurhat Express, at Devipur another blockade lasted from 11.06 am till 12.00 noon against late running of a Howrah–Barddhaman EMU local, ER spokesman R N Mahapatra said.

Normal train services on the Howrah-Barddhaman main line section of ER were resumed from noon after obstructions were lifted at both the stations.

As a result of the blockades, four mail and express trains, seven EMU locals and two passenger trains were detained enroute for one and half hours each on an average, Mahapatra said.

The obstructions during morning peak hours led to harassment of office-goers, students and other travellers.

