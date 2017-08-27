Train services in Punjab and Haryana restored

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except in the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said today. The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Twenty five train services which were halted due to issues of rake balancing and availability had not been restored. The railway also asked passengers to check the railway’s online or telephonic enquiry facilities to find about train’s status.

Protests by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted had forced the railways to cancel many trains in the region.

