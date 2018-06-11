Train service between Hassan and Mangaluru suspended due to landslides

Railways bore the brunt of torrential rains with the advent of monsoon in many parts of Karnataka for the past few days. (Express file photo by Oinam Anand/File) Railways bore the brunt of torrential rains with the advent of monsoon in many parts of Karnataka for the past few days. (Express file photo by Oinam Anand/File)

Train services between Hassan and Mangaluru have been suspended indefinitely following landslide at three places and uprooting of tree on the railwaytrack last night. Railways bore the brunt of torrential rains with the advent of monsoon in many parts of Karnataka for the past few days.

Railway officials told PTI that the Yashwanthpur-Karwar Express was short-terminated at Hassan due to the landslide and the fares were refunded to the passengers. Similarly, Mangaluru-Yashwanthpur Gommateshwara Express (16576) was also rerouted via Palghat and Erode to reach Bengaluru.

A Railway official said there were multiple problems between Kadagaravalli, Yedakumeri and Shrivagilu.

“There were landslides at eight places and tree incidents of collapse at Shrivagilu. Restoration work is on. We heard that there was a heavy downpour – about 219 mm rainfall due to which the problem took place,” he added.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Cell recorded 241.5 mm rain in Sakhleshpura where the landslide took place.

