Train runs over tiger in Madhya Pradesh

Tiger found dead after being hit by a train in Budni-Midghat area.(ANI Photo) Tiger found dead after being hit by a train in Budni-Midghat area.(ANI Photo)

A tiger was killed after being hit by a speeding train last night between Budhni and Midghat sections here. The carcass of the animal was spotted near the track by railway staffers, who later alerted police and forest officials, Additional Superintendent of Police A P Singh said today.

The incident took place between Budhni and Midghat sections near pole number 175/8, Singh said, adding further details were awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now