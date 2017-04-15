Train runs over four while they look for friend on railway tracks

TARAK MANNA (22) was allegedly trying to take a group selfie with his four friends when he fell off a running train between Liluah and Belur stations on Thursday. While he survived, his four friends who had got down from the train to look for him, were crushed by a local train.

The deceased — Sumit Kumar, Sanjiv Polley, Chandan Polley and Kajal Chandra Saha — along with Tarak were returning from Tarkeswar on the Bandel local train, said Railway Protection Force (RPF). “They were apparently trying to take a group selfie. In the process, Tarak’s phone slipped from his hands… as he tried to pick it up, he was hit on the head by a lamp post and he fell off the train between Liluah and Belur stations,” said a RPF officer.

“His friends got down at Belur station started looking for him along the tracks. While they were busy looking for their friend, they failed to notice a local train coming towards them around 7.35 pm. While three of them were killed on spot, Kajal Chandra Saha was injured. He died during treatment at the hospital on Friday,” the officer added.

Later, Tarak was rescued and is currently being treated at the Howrah District Hospital.

However, Government Railway Police SRP (Howrah) Niladri Chakraborty said the actual sequence of events leading up to the deaths is yet to be ascertained. “Three bodies were recovered from the tracks… just a few metres away, another man was rescued from the same track… They were killed while they were trying to cross the tracks. It is not certain if this had anything to do with taking a selfie,” he claimed.

No complaint has been lodged in connection to the deaths, he said.

