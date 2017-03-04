Train more volunteers in disaster response: Mehbooba Mufti to Red Cross  

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Red Cross to train more and more volunteers in disaster response and other related subjects in the state. She said this while inaugurating a two-day Red Cross mela here. Mufti, who is also the Vice Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Red Cross (SRC), advised the organisation to widen its activities in the state by including programmes on children and women’s health, training in emergency response and first-aid.

By doing so, she said, the SRC would also be helping in successful execution of many of the government programmes.

Terming Red Cross as the emblem of humanity, the Chief Minister lauded its role in providing humanitarian aid and assistance across the globe during war, famine, floods and other natural or man-made disturbances.

Vice Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Avinash Rai Khanna, also underscored the need for more involvement of Red Cross in the humanitarian activities and assured all support to the SRC.

Earlier on her arrival, the Chief Minister visited several stalls put up at the venue.

The CM evinced keen interest in the pieces of art depicting the ill effects of drugs and complimented the young artists for their works.