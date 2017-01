At Chandigarh International Airport, two flights were canceled and airport officials said that all the flights operated normally “with some delay”. (Source: File) At Chandigarh International Airport, two flights were canceled and airport officials said that all the flights operated normally “with some delay”. (Source: File)

As the dense fog continues to grip northern India, several train and flight services were affected on Wednesday morning due to fall in temperature.

At least 11 trains were cancelled, seven rescheduled and 26 are arriving late.

One international and five domestic flights were also delayed due to foggy weather. The temperature of Delhi fell down to 5°C.