Loco drivers among 4 suspended for Kalindi Express collision

Railways on Monday suspended four employees, including driver and assistant drivers, of the Delhi-bound Kalindi Express for jumping the red signal and causing the collision with a freight train. The incident has been taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered into it, said Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena.

Kalindi Express collided with a freight train and derailed at Tundla junction in the wee hours.

However, no casualty has been reported in the derailment.

Besides the drivers, two loco inspectors have also been suspended, he said.

Railways has formed a committee of five senior officials to inquire all aspects of the mishap and submit the report at the earliest.

The train, which was coming from Kanpur, collided with the goods train after the driver overshot the signal.

Six bogies of the Kalindi Express derailed, disrupting traffic on the Kanpur-Delhi route.

Railways is diverting trains through Ghaziabad and Agra line.